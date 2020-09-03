Police arrest suspect for vandalism

HPD said damage to city camera system at Briggs Building in excess of $1,300.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department .

In a Sept. 1 press release, the Hollister Police Department said that officers arrested a local transient on Aug. 31 for vandalism of city property and assault on an officer.

The city of Hollister IT manager reported electronic equipment and part of the city camera system being vandalized for the second time in the month of August. The release said the most recent vandalism was in excess of $1,300 in damage and it occurred just after midnight on Aug. 30. Video of the crime and images of the suspect were obtained and passed on to Officer David Anderson, who opened an investigation.

Officer Anderson recognized the suspect from another recent vandalism and believed the suspect was Hollister resident Raymundo Lucas Lucatero Jr., 26, and on Aug. 31 Officer Anderson located Lucatero at the Briggs Building parking structure, the same location where the items were vandalized.

Officer Anderson questioned Lucatero and then began to take Lucatero into custody for the vandalism. The release said Lucatero resisted arrest by pulling free from and then pushing away from the officer and then grabbing a five-foot-long bamboo staff and swinging it at the officer. Officer Anderson deployed his taser at Lucatero, but it was not effective. Lucatero ran down the stairs with Officer Andeson in foot pursuit. Officer Anderson caught Lucatero near the vehicle entry off Brigg’s Alley, but Lucatero was still defiant and refused to cooperate according to police. Other officers arrived to assist and Lucatero was taken into custody without any further incident.

Lucatero was booked on the charges of felony vandalism, two counts of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools. He is also suspected in a previous vandalism that occurred at the same location on Aug. 18 and is being investigated in connection to another downtown business burglary.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is requested to contact the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.