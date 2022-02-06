Police arrest three for resisting arrest within a 12-hour period

In one arrest, an officer was injured, sent to the hospital for medical evaluation and released to recover at home.

The Hollister Police Department announced officers were involved in three resisting arrests cases within a 12-hour period from Feb. 3-4. In one arrest, an officer was injured, sent to the hospital for medical evaluation and released to recover at home.

Police said the first incident occurred Feb. 3 around 10 p.m. when officers responded to a call of a transient breaking windows of businesses in the 500 block of San Benito Street.

“Officers Ornelas and Dooley contacted Rodolfo Ayala, 39 years old,” police said. “Ayala threatened to kill the officers and tried to flee once he had been detained. He was ultimately arrested for charges including vandalism, resisting arrest, and threatening a public officer. He was lodged at the San Benito County Jail.”

The second incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. when officer Ells assisted Hollister Code Enforcement and Public Works to remove Nicacio Villalobos, 39, from the riverbed west of the area of Bridgevale Road and Bridge Street. Police said Villalobos had been served a notice to leave the riveted but refused and demanded the presence of a Game Warden, Code Enforcement and others before leaving.

“Despite numerous opportunities provided to him to leave, Villalobos had to be physically restrained before being removed from the riverbed and booked at the County Jail on charges including resisting arrest, and three outstanding warrants,” police said.

The third incident occurred about 30 minutes later when Thomas Hauck, 64, interfered with a traffic stop in the area of San Felipe Road at Gateway Drive, police said.

According to police, Hauck blocked traffic by stopping in the road, taking photographs of the stop and honking his horn before leaving at nearly double the speed limit.

“When stopped by Officer Aguilera, Hauck was argumentative,” police said. “Hauck refused commands to turn off his car, exited his vehicle, and then sprayed Officer Aguilera with an unknown chemical substance. He was violent with officers attempting to arrest him.”

Police said Hauck was booked at the county jail for resisting arrest causing injury to an officer, battery on a police officer, and several vehicle code violations.

“Officer Aguilera was treated for injuries and is recovering at home,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations are requested to contact The Hollister Police Department at 831-636-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.