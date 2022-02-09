Police arrest three on weapons, alcohol charges

Following a reported shoplifting, police arrest an 18-year-old and two minors.

Information provided by the Hollister Police Department. People arrested by law enforcement are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Hollister Police Department announced it arrested one adult and two local juveniles for possession of a firearm and alcohol charges.

Police said that on Feb. 6, 2022, at about 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to a reported shoplifting that had occurred at Safeway.

“Officer Castro was responding to the incident when she observed a vehicle matching the description given by the victim,” police said. “Officer Castro pulled the vehicle over and contacted the adult driver, a female and two juvenile passengers. During the investigation numerous containers of alcohol were located in the vehicle, including a concealed unregistered handgun.”

Police said on social media the driver is 18 years old. BenitoLink chose not to use her name.

Police said in the press release the juveniles were charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a handgun not registered to the owner, minor in possession of a handgun and a probation violation.

The adult female was charged with carrying a handgun not registered to the owner, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is requested to contact Officer Melissa Castro at 831-636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

