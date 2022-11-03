Police cordon off Hollister neighborhood after reported shooting

Suspected shooter has not been found.

Hollister police serve search warrant by breaching door to apartment but suspected shooter was already gone. Photo courtesy of the Hollister Police Department.

Hollister Police Department told BenitoLink Nov. 3 that at approximately 7:30 a.m. police responded to a phone call about a neighborhood dispute on the 1500 block of Valley View Road, near the intersection with Sunnyslope Road. Police stormed into an apartment in the area at noon but did not find the suspected shooter. Police said they could not confirm the apartment was the suspected shooter’s residence.

“Two guys got into a dispute over an incident and one of the neighbors was reported to have raised a gun toward the other neighbor and fired a round into a window,” said Hollister Police Sgt. Bo Leland. “We arrived within about two minutes of the call. We surrounded the house and evacuated the neighborhood and placed a nearby school [Sunnyslope Elementary] in lockdown for precautionary reasons.”

A search warrant was issued about 11:50 a.m. Leland said the search warrant was still underway.

“It appears the suspect had fled in the one or two minutes between the call and our arrival,” he said. He said the name of the suspected shooter is known but he could not release it. The reason for the shooting is still under investigation, Leland said. The perimeter for the search was broken down about noon.

“We’re ending the perimeter and the lockdown at the school, and continue the search,” he said. “We searched the neighborhood with a drone and personnel. We’re confident the subject is no longer in the area.”

