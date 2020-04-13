Police investigate DUI crash

HPD said suspect was allegedly involved in a fight with family members, fled the scene and crashed her vehicle with her three-year-old son in the car.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department.

Police arrested a woman after she allegedly was involved in a fight with family members, fled the scene and crashed her vehicle with her three-year-old son in the car, according to an April 13 release.

The release said that on April 12 around 9:15 p.m., dispatch informed officers of a report of a woman with a knife involved in a fight with other family members at a home on the 2400 block of Fairhaven Court.

Dispatch was informed the suspect was attempting to leave with her three-year-old son in the car. Officer Jason Hutchins was the first officer on scene just as the suspect vehicle was leaving the home. The release said Hutchins positioned his police vehicle in front of the suspect car to block the vehicle’s path. The driver drove around the patrol car and continued northbound on Valley View Road at a high rate of speed.

Officer Hutchins activated his emergency lights and attempted to catch up to the suspect vehicle. However, the car crashed into a parked truck on the 2200 block of Valley View Road, the release said, and the force of the impact pushed one full-size truck into another truck parked directly behind it. All three vehicles were heavily damaged as a result of the impact.

Officers contacted the occupants of the vehicle and located the child on the floorboard of the front passenger seat. It appeared the child had been placed on the front passenger seat with no restraints, the release said. The child seat was located in the rear of the car. The driver had several injuries due to the impact, the airbag deployment and the lack of use of a seatbelt.

The child was conscious when police arrived and appeared have a leg injury. The driver was identified as Natalia Gartman, 22. She sustained major injuries and was transported to a trauma hospital for treatment.

The child received treatment at Hazel Hawkins Hospital and was later released to his grandmother. Gartman was released to medical staff for treatment of her injuries. The release said police will refer charges that include but not limited to brandishing a knife, driving while under the influence, evading police and felony child endangerment.