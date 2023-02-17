Police investigating armed robbery

HPD says no one involved was injured.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Michael Koteles

According to the Hollister Police Department on Jan. 12, there was an armed robbery at the Arco Gas station convenience store on San Felipe Road near Gateway Drive around 4:30 a.m.

Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso told BenitoLink nobody involved was injured. He added police do not release how much money or merchandise was stolen as it’s part of their investigation.

Reynoso said the model of the firearm used in the incident is unknown and that they only released one image of the suspect, which was taken from the security camera.

“Anyone who was in the area before or after the listed robbery is asked to call the police if they noticed anything or anyone suspicious in the area,” he said.

Anyone with information may call 831-636-4331.

