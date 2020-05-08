Police investigating burglary and vehicle theft at San Benito High School

HPD said hand tools and two Kawasaki brand utility task vehicles taken overnight.

Information provided by the Hollister Police Department.

The Hollister Police Department is investigating a late night burglary that occurred at San Benito High School.

On May 7 around 7: 46 a.m., HPD responded to San Benito High School regarding a theft that occurred overnight. According to a recent release, when police arrived they discovered the suspects had caused extensive damage to the area around the effected building.

The suspect or suspects cut a large hole in the maintenance yard fence in order to gain entry into the area. Once inside they took a large amount of hand tools and two Kawasaki brand utility task vehicles (UTV), the release said. The UTVs are green in color and have optional wind screens and roofs.

The Hollister Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects and finding the UTVs and the stolen tools. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Officer Don Tong at (831) 636-4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME. Calls to WeTip can lead to rewards of up to $1,000.