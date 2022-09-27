Police investigating Sept. 25 shooting

Hollister Police announced a shooting occurred Sept. 25 around 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Police said on social media they found a shooting victim inside a residence who was apparently struck when several rounds were fired from a gun and struck their home.

Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said the victim was not targeted because the people who live at the residence recently moved in and that they don’t have any gang affiliation. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Police located multiple shell casings in the street and are still investigating the motive.

Reynoso did not disclose if the victim was hospitalized or the number of times the victim was struck.