Police release photos of potential suspects in McCray St. shooting

The Hollister Police Department released images of potential suspects related to a Feb. 1 shooting on McCray Street.

Police say the night of the shooting, the victim reported they were walking their dog when they were approached by a group of three subjects who asked if they were gang members.

“The victim kept walking, and the suspects fired one round from a handgun at the victim,” police said. “The round grazed the victim’s shoe and struck a parked vehicle.”

It added the victim was not injured. This was the first reported shooting of the year by Hollister Police.

Anyone with information about the shooting or if they recognize any of the individuals in the photo may call 831-636-4331.