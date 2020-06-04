Police report peaceful protest planned for June 6

HPD said organizers have communicated their plan and that officers will be present 'in an effort to keep the event safe for everyone.'

Information provided by the Hollister Police Department.

The Hollister Police Department released a statement on June 3 regarding a protest planned to take place on June 6.

The police department’s statement is as follows:

The Hollister Police Department has received information about a planned peaceful protest in Hollister. The Police Department is taking steps in an effort to keep the event safe.

We understand the concerns from citizens that have been contacting our department, in light of the reports of looting and rioting taking place in cities around the United States. The police department would like to keep our community updated in regard to planned events in Hollister. Our department shares those same concerns and we have been taking steps to try and keep our community safe. We are working with our public safety partners to provide additional resources if needed.

However, this department also takes seriously our responsibility to ensure that we protect the constitutional rights of everyone to peacefully assemble and exercise their freedom of speech.

The Hollister Police Department has been contacted by organizers of a planned protest in Hollister scheduled for Saturday morning. The event is being advertised as the group “Black lives matter” and they have expressed their desire to march peacefully in protest in our community in regards to the unlawful killing of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The organizers have been very good at communicating their plan with police and insuring their event is peaceful. Our officers will be present at the event in an effort to keep the event safe for everyone. We want to thank everyone who has reached out to us with their concerns.