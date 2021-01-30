Police seize two handguns during traffic stop

HPD arrests driver on 11 weapons and drug charges, and 70 counts of felon in possession of ammunition.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department.

In a Jan. 29 release, the Hollister Police Department stated officers arrested Daniel Ramirez, 20, for multiple gun related offenses, along with drug dealing charges, and probation violation during a traffic stop.

On Jan. 28 around 10 p.m., Officer Rene Rayas conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Ramirez in the 100 block of Westside Blvd. Police stated Ramirez attempted to flee the traffic stop on foot, but Officer Rayas was able to quickly catch Ramirez and detain him. A records check determined that Ramirez was on probation in San Benito County.

According to the release, upon searching his vehicle, officers located a slew of illegal contraband and weapons. Ramirez was found in possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm, along with a loaded “ghost” handgun that had been modified to be fully automatic. The second handgun was accompanied by loaded high capacity magazines. Also in the vehicle, were multiple types of drugs that appeared ready for individual sale, a scale, and large quantity of cash money.

Ramirez was arrested for 11 weapons and drug charges, and 70 counts of felon in possession of ammunition. The guns, ammunition, money, and other contraband were all seized. Ramirez is being held at the San Benito County Jail without bail.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is requested to contact Officer Rene Rayas at the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward