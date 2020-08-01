Police serve search warrant in attempted homicide investigation

HPD and other law enforcement agencies make arrest in relation to Memorial Day weekend shooting.

Information provided by the Hollister Police Department.

On the morning of July 31, the Hollister Police Department and allied agencies conducted a search warrant operation in Hollister. The operation was in connection with an attempted homicide which occurred in May of this year, according to a recent press release.

Hollister police detectives continued to follow-up in the investigation and obtained a search warrant for a residence in Hollister. Due to the likelihood that weapons were involved, the release said HPD investigators requested the assistance of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

Hollister Police patrol and investigations staff, along with agents from the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team, San Benito County Probation, San Benito County Sheriff’s Office and Monterey County Sheriff’s SWAT Team members conducted a search warrant operation on Loma Vista Drive on July 31. Subsequently, police said they arrested and booked Matthew Mello for attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations are requested to contact The Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.