Police to conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint April 9

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

Hollister Police Department announced it will be conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on April 9 within the city limits of Hollister.

A recent press release said the deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of people killed and injured in alcohol or drug involved crashes. Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced up to 20% when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely.

The number of United States deaths from DUIs are 10,497 and nearly 290,000 serious injuries in 2016 because someone failed to designate a sober driver.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment while also checking drivers for proper licensing delaying motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes. Drugs which may impair driving not only include illegal narcotics, but many prescription drugs, marijuana, and even some over-the-counter medications.

DUI checkpoints are placed at locations based on collision statistics and the frequency of DUI arrests, affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence. Locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public.

The release adds that drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to Hollister Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to ‘Report Drunk Driver – Call 9-1-1.