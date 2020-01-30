Poll workers needed for March 3 Primary Election

Individuals will receive training and materials to make sure they are confident and ready to help voters on Election Day.

County Office Building on Fifth Street in Hollister, which houses the San Benito County Elections Department. Photo by Leslie David.

Information provided by the San Benito County Elections Department.

The San Benito County Elections Department is in need of election officers, or poll workers, for the upcoming 2020 Presidential Primary Election on March 3.

As a new or returning poll worker, individuals will receive training and materials to make sure they are confident and ready to help voters on Election Day.

Anyone interested should contact the elections office at 440 Fifth Street, Room 206 in Hollister, or call (831) 636-4016.