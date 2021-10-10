Potential power shutoff in San Benito County next week

Possible shutoffs on Oct. 11 and 12.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County announced that PG&E has advised of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) for San Benito County and surrounding areas on Oct. 11 and 12.

“California’s three largest energy companies, at the direction of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), are coordinating to prepare all Californians for the threat of wildfires and power outages during times of extreme weather,” the release states. “To help protect customers and communities during extreme weather events, electric power may be shut off for public safety in an effort to prevent a wildfire. This is called a Public Safety Power Shutoff.”

Although a customer may not live or work in a high fire-threat area, their power may also be shut off if their community relies upon a line that passes through an area experiencing extreme fire danger conditions. This means that any customer who receives electric service from PG&E should be prepared for a possible public safety power outage.

PG&E Outage alert notifications – https://m.pge.com/?_ga=2.235410563.345007505.1633813611-1688408311.1633813611#login

PSPS informational page – https://www.pge.com/en_US/residential/outages/public-safety-power-shuttoff/learn-about-psps.page