Prescribed burn planned at Fort Hunter Liggett

Smoke may be visible in San Benito County.

Information provided by the San Benito Fire Safe Council.

A prescribed burn is planned to take place Feb. 29 at Fort Hunter Liggett in South Monterey County. The burn is expected to take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Smoke may be visible in San Benito County.

The standing vegetation burn will be conducted by the Fort Hunter Liggettt Fire Department for the purpose of wild land vegetation management. The fire is expected to burn through 160-acres of grass.

For more information, contact (831) 386-2517