Prescribed burn planned in San Benito County

Smoke from burn could be seen throughout most of the county.

Information provided by Cal Fire BEU

Conditions and weather permitting, CAL FIRE plans to conduct a multiple day pile burning in Fremont Peak Area of San Benito County during the week of May 8th to the 12h. The purpose of the project is to remove excess vegetation along the San Juan Shaded Fuel Break.

Each operation follows a specialized burn plan, which considers temperature, humidity, wind, moisture of the vegetation, and conditions for dispersal of smoke. All this information is used to decide when and where to burn.

Smoke from prescribed fire operations is normal and may continue for several days after an ignition depending on the project size, conditions, and weather. Prescribed fire smoke is generally less intense and of much shorter duration than smoke produced by wildland fires.

Smoke from this control burn will be visible from the San Juan Valley, Hollister area, Highway 156, and in both Monterey and San Benito counties, was well as Highway 101 in the Salinas – Prunedale areas. Weather conditions will be monitored, and burn may be postponed if burning conditions are found to be unfavorable.

CAL FIRE is in close consultation with the National Weather Service’s Monterey office and Monterey Bay Air Resources District to ensure that burn takes place in appropriate weather conditions; the project may be postponed if conditions are not conducive to a safe burn.

For additional information on preparing for and preventing wildfires visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org