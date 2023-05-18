Prescribed burn scheduled near Tumey Hills Recreation Area

The Bureau of Land Management Central Coast Field Office fire crews plan to conduct a broadcast burn to reduce wildfire risk along Panoche Road, west on Interstate Highway 5, near Tumey Box Canyon Recreation area in Fresno County. The broadcast burn is scheduled to start Thursday, May 18, and conclude on Friday, May 19. Burning is contingent on weather and air quality conditions, onsite observations and resource availability.

Fire crews will be conducting live fire readiness training within the prescribed fire unit for Tumey Hills Box Canyon. This exercise will provide training opportunities for various roles in the Incident Command System. The training will enhance skills in command, control, and coordination of emergency response providing a common hierarchy within which firefighters can be effective.

“This live fire readiness training will be mutually beneficial for managing the land and providing an opportunity for the fire crews to implement a needed fuels reduction burn,” said Central California District Fire Chief David Brinsfield. “Crews will learn skills in a controlled environment with live fire.”

The burn area is approximately 96 acres in size and consists of predominantly grass fuels. Signs will be posted in and adjacent to the burn area. Smoke may be visible from Interstate Highway 5 and Panoche Road as well as Mendota, Firebaugh and surrounding rural areas in Fresno County.