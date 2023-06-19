Information provided by CalFire San Benito-Monterey Unit

CAL FIRE plans to conduct a multiple-day prescribed burn in the Fremont Peak Area of San Benito County from June 21st to the 29th, 2023. The project aims to reinforce the shaded fuel break along San Juan Canyon Road, thereby reducing hazardous fire fuels by removing brush and downed woody debris, enhancing fire safety. This exercise also provides valuable hands-on training for fire personnel in fire suppression activities while working safely in a controlled environment.

Each operation follows a specialized burn plan, which considers temperature, humidity, wind, moisture of the vegetation, and conditions for the dispersal of smoke. All this information is used to decide when and where to burn. The control burn will be a low-intensity understory burn.

Smoke from this control burn will be visible from the San Juan Valley, Hollister, Highway 156 in Monterey and San Benito Counties, and Highway 101 in the Salinas-Prunedale areas. Weather conditions will be monitored, and the burn may be postponed if burning conditions are unfavorable. CAL FIRE is in close consultation with the National Weather Service’s Monterey office and Monterey Bay Air Resources District to ensure that the burn takes place in appropriate weather conditions; the project may be postponed if conditions are not conductive to a safe burn.

To be added to the Prescribed Fire Notification list, send a request to BEU.ResourceManagement@fire.ca.gov.

For additional information on preparing for and preventing wildfires, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org