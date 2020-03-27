Primary Election 2020: Final certified results

Medina remains District 1 supervisor; Kosmicki and Norton move forward in District 2 race; Gonzales wins in District 5.

The San Benito County Elections Office has finalized its official canvass pertaining to the March 3 Primary Election.

Local results from the elections office can be seen here: https://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/ . Results at the state level are from the California Secretary of State’s office and can be seen here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov. State results are not finalized or certified.

LOCAL

Precincts Reported: 32 of 32 (100%)

Ballots Cast: 17,346 of 32,407 (53.53%)

San Benito County Supervisor District 1

Betsy Dirks: 1,667 votes (42.43%)

Mark Medina: 2,262 votes (57.57%)

San Benito County Supervisor District 2

Frank Barragan: 603 votes (17.34%)

John Freeman: 317 votes (9.11%)

Kollin Kosmicki: 1,220 votes (35.08%)

Valerie Egland: 581 votes (16.71%)

Wayne Norton: 757 votes (21.77%)

San Benito County Supervisor District 5

Jaime De La Cruz: 1,110 votes (47.68%)

Bea Gonzales: 1,218 votes (52.32%)

Measure K—County Ordinance 991 relating to Highway 101 nodes

Yes: 6,802 votes (40.21%)

No: 10,113 votes (59.79%)

Measure L—$30 million school bond for San Benito High School

Yes: 5,491 votes (37.08%)

No: 9,316 votes (62.92%)

Measure M—$4.2 million school bond for Aromas-San Juan Unified School District

Yes: 1,180 votes (57.42%)

No: 875 votes (42.58%)

Measure R—$274 million school bond for Cabrillo College (San Benito numbers only)

Yes: 248 votes (52.32%)

No: 226 votes (47.68%)

STATE / CONGRESSIONAL (State results have yet to be finalized and certified).

US Congress District 20

Jeff Gorman: 37,797 votes (20.5.%)

Jimmy Panetta: 122,495 votes (66.5%)

Adam Bolaños Scow: 23,812 votes (12.9%)

State Assembly District 30

Robert Rivas: 63,801 votes (69.3%)

Gregory Swett: 28,236 votes (30.7%)

Proposition 13

Yes: 4,237,853 votes (46.9%)

No: 4,800,663 votes (53.1%)