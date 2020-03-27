Primary Election 2020: Final certified results

The San Benito County Elections Office has finalized its official canvass pertaining to the March 3 Primary Election.
Local results from the elections office can be seen here: https://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/. Results at the state level are from the California Secretary of State’s office and can be seen here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov. State results are not finalized or certified.
LOCAL
Precincts Reported: 32 of 32 (100%)
Ballots Cast: 17,346 of 32,407 (53.53%)
San Benito County Supervisor District 1
Betsy Dirks: 1,667 votes (42.43%)
Mark Medina: 2,262 votes (57.57%)
San Benito County Supervisor District 2
Frank Barragan: 603 votes (17.34%)
John Freeman: 317 votes (9.11%)
Kollin Kosmicki: 1,220 votes (35.08%)
Valerie Egland: 581 votes (16.71%)
Wayne Norton: 757 votes (21.77%)
San Benito County Supervisor District 5
Jaime De La Cruz: 1,110 votes (47.68%)
Bea Gonzales: 1,218 votes (52.32%)
Measure K—County Ordinance 991 relating to Highway 101 nodes
Yes: 6,802 votes (40.21%)
No: 10,113 votes (59.79%)
Measure L—$30 million school bond for San Benito High School
Yes: 5,491 votes (37.08%)
No: 9,316 votes (62.92%)
Measure M—$4.2 million school bond for Aromas-San Juan Unified School District
Yes: 1,180 votes (57.42%)
No: 875 votes (42.58%)
Measure R—$274 million school bond for Cabrillo College (San Benito numbers only)
Yes: 248 votes (52.32%)
No: 226 votes (47.68%)
STATE / CONGRESSIONAL (State results have yet to be finalized and certified).
US Congress District 20
Jeff Gorman: 37,797 votes (20.5.%)
Jimmy Panetta: 122,495 votes (66.5%)
Adam Bolaños Scow: 23,812 votes (12.9%)
State Assembly District 30
Robert Rivas: 63,801 votes (69.3%)
Gregory Swett: 28,236 votes (30.7%)
Proposition 13
Yes: 4,237,853 votes (46.9%)
No: 4,800,663 votes (53.1%)