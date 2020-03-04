Primary Election 2020: Initial Results

Last updated March 3 at 11:15 p.m. The final report has been issued for the night, with the next update expected Friday, March 6.
The following local results of the March 3 primary election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters and can be seen here: https://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/results-march-2020/.
Results at the state level are from the California Secretary of State’s office and can be seen here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov.
LOCAL
Precincts Reported: 32 of 32 (100%)
Ballots Cast: 9,420 of 32,407 (29.07%)
Total Unprocessed Ballots: 7,270
- VBM/Early Vote Ballots: 6,600
- Conditional Voter Registration: 340
- Damaged/Unreadable Ballots: 330
San Benito County Supervisor District 1
Betsy Dirks: 826 votes (39.04%)
Mark Medina: 1,290 votes (60.96%)
San Benito County Supervisor District 2
Frank Barragan: 305 votes (15.44%)
John Freeman: 172 votes (8.71%)
Kollin Kosmicki: 714 votes (36.15%)
Valerie Egland: 334 votes (16.91%)
Wayne Norton: 450 votes (22.78%)
San Benito County Supervisor District 5
Jaime De La Cruz: 564 votes (50.77%)
Bea Gonzales: 547 votes (49.23%)
Measure K
Yes: 3,734 votes (40.55%)
No: 5,474 votes (59.45%)
Measure L
Yes: 2,848 votes (35.85%)
No: 5,096 votes (64.15%)
Measure M
Yes: 707 votes (57.34%)
No: 526 votes (42.66%)
Measure R
Yes: 153 votes (51.52%)
No: 144 votes (48.48%)
STATE / CONGRESSIONAL
US Congress District 20
Jeff Gorman: 21,481 votes (26.8%)
Jimmy Panetta: 51,505 votes (64.4%)
Adam Bolaños Scow: 7,050 votes (8.8%)
State Assembly District 30
Robert Rivas: 19,895 votes (65.5%)
Gregory Swett: 10,487 votes (34.5%)
Proposition 13
Yes: 1,346,501 votes (42.2%)
No: 1,842,658 votes (57.8%)