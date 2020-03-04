Primary Election 2020: Initial Results

Early numbers on three supervisor seats and local ballot measures.

Volunteers, including ballot counters, were sworn in by Assistant County Recorder Angela Curro. Photo by Noe Magaña.

With less than an hour before the polls closed, the ballot transport team was briefed and dispatched to the polling places. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Last updated March 3 at 11:15 p.m. The final report has been issued for the night, with the next update expected Friday, March 6.

The following local results of the March 3 primary election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters and can be seen here: https://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/results-march-2020/.

Results at the state level are from the California Secretary of State’s office and can be seen here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov.

LOCAL

Precincts Reported: 32 of 32 (100%)

Ballots Cast: 9,420 of 32,407 (29.07%)

Total Unprocessed Ballots: 7,270

VBM/Early Vote Ballots: 6,600

Conditional Voter Registration: 340

Damaged/Unreadable Ballots: 330

San Benito County Supervisor District 1

Betsy Dirks: 826 votes (39.04%)

Mark Medina: 1,290 votes (60.96%)

San Benito County Supervisor District 2

Frank Barragan: 305 votes (15.44%)

John Freeman: 172 votes (8.71%)

Kollin Kosmicki: 714 votes (36.15%)

Valerie Egland: 334 votes (16.91%)

Wayne Norton: 450 votes (22.78%)

San Benito County Supervisor District 5

Jaime De La Cruz: 564 votes (50.77%)

Bea Gonzales: 547 votes (49.23%)

Measure K

Yes: 3,734 votes (40.55%)

No: 5,474 votes (59.45%)

Measure L

Yes: 2,848 votes (35.85%)

No: 5,096 votes (64.15%)

Measure M

Yes: 707 votes (57.34%)

No: 526 votes (42.66%)

Measure R

Yes: 153 votes (51.52%)

No: 144 votes (48.48%)

STATE / CONGRESSIONAL

US Congress District 20

Jeff Gorman: 21,481 votes (26.8%)

Jimmy Panetta: 51,505 votes (64.4%)

Adam Bolaños Scow: 7,050 votes (8.8%)

State Assembly District 30

Robert Rivas: 19,895 votes (65.5%)

Gregory Swett: 10,487 votes (34.5%)

Proposition 13

Yes: 1,346,501 votes (42.2%)

No: 1,842,658 votes (57.8%)