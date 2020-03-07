Primary Election 2020: Updated Results

The latest numbers on local candidates and ballot measures. Approximately 4,630 ballots left to count.

The following updated numbers from the March 3 primary election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters and can be seen here: https://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/.

Results at the state level are from the California Secretary of State’s office and can be seen here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov.

Please note that results are not final and have yet to be certified.

LOCAL

Precincts Reported: 32 of 32 (100%)

Ballots Cast: 13,325 of 32,407 (41.12%)

Total Unprocessed Ballots as of March 6 at 6:45 p.m.: 4,630

VBM/Early Vote Ballots: 3,635

Conditional Voter Registration: 370

Damaged/Unreadable Ballots: 625

San Benito County Supervisor District 1

Betsy Dirks: 1,275 votes (41.26%)

Mark Medina: 1,815 votes (58.74%)

San Benito County Supervisor District 2

Frank Barragan: 424 votes (16.38%)

John Freeman: 220 votes (8.5%)

Kollin Kosmicki: 943 votes (36.42%)

Valerie Egland: 437 votes (16.88%)

Wayne Norton: 565 votes (21.82%)

San Benito County Supervisor District 5

Jaime De La Cruz: 831 votes (48.09%)

Bea Gonzales: 897 votes (51.91%)

Measure K—County Ordinance 991 relating to Highway 101 nodes

Yes: 5,310 votes (40.77%)

No: 7,714 votes (59.23%)

Measure L—$30 million school bond for San Benito High School

Yes: 4,162 votes (36.19%)

No: 7,337 votes (63.81%)

Measure M—$4.2 million school bond for Aromas-San Juan Unified School District

Yes: 838 votes (55.98%)

No: 659 votes (44.02%)

Measure R—$274 million school bond for Cabrillo College (San Benito numbers only)

Yes: 175 votes (51.47%)

No: 165 votes (48.53%)

STATE / CONGRESSIONAL

US Congress District 20

Jeff Gorman: 26,593 votes (23.7%)

Jimmy Panetta: 73,039 votes (65.1%)

Adam Bolaños Scow: 12,482 votes (11.1%)

State Assembly District 30

Robert Rivas: 36,546 votes (65.7%)

Gregory Swett: 19,106 votes (34.3%)

Proposition 13

Yes: 2,448,392 votes (44.6%)

No: 3,043,967 votes (55.4%)