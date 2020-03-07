Primary Election 2020: Updated Results

The following updated numbers from the March 3 primary election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters and can be seen here: https://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/.
Results at the state level are from the California Secretary of State’s office and can be seen here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov.
Please note that results are not final and have yet to be certified.
LOCAL
Precincts Reported: 32 of 32 (100%)
Ballots Cast: 13,325 of 32,407 (41.12%)
Total Unprocessed Ballots as of March 6 at 6:45 p.m.: 4,630
- VBM/Early Vote Ballots: 3,635
- Conditional Voter Registration: 370
- Damaged/Unreadable Ballots: 625
San Benito County Supervisor District 1
Betsy Dirks: 1,275 votes (41.26%)
Mark Medina: 1,815 votes (58.74%)
San Benito County Supervisor District 2
Frank Barragan: 424 votes (16.38%)
John Freeman: 220 votes (8.5%)
Kollin Kosmicki: 943 votes (36.42%)
Valerie Egland: 437 votes (16.88%)
Wayne Norton: 565 votes (21.82%)
San Benito County Supervisor District 5
Jaime De La Cruz: 831 votes (48.09%)
Bea Gonzales: 897 votes (51.91%)
Measure K—County Ordinance 991 relating to Highway 101 nodes
Yes: 5,310 votes (40.77%)
No: 7,714 votes (59.23%)
Measure L—$30 million school bond for San Benito High School
Yes: 4,162 votes (36.19%)
No: 7,337 votes (63.81%)
Measure M—$4.2 million school bond for Aromas-San Juan Unified School District
Yes: 838 votes (55.98%)
No: 659 votes (44.02%)
Measure R—$274 million school bond for Cabrillo College (San Benito numbers only)
Yes: 175 votes (51.47%)
No: 165 votes (48.53%)
STATE / CONGRESSIONAL
US Congress District 20
Jeff Gorman: 26,593 votes (23.7%)
Jimmy Panetta: 73,039 votes (65.1%)
Adam Bolaños Scow: 12,482 votes (11.1%)
State Assembly District 30
Robert Rivas: 36,546 votes (65.7%)
Gregory Swett: 19,106 votes (34.3%)
Proposition 13
Yes: 2,448,392 votes (44.6%)
No: 3,043,967 votes (55.4%)