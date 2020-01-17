Primary Election Forum set for Jan. 30

Hear candidates for Supervisor Districts 1, 2 and 5 speak on local issues. Arguments to be made for and against Measure K.

BenitoLink and the San Benito County Farm Bureau will once again host a free, nonpartisan primary election forum on Thursday, Jan. 30 in the banquet room at Paine’s Restaurant in Hollister.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the forum starting at 6:30 p.m. Free appetizers will be provided.

The public is invited to send in questions. Please send them by email to Leslie David at lesliedavid@benitolink.com by Jan. 23. The event will be a panel format with candidates taking turns answering questions.

Election Forum Participants

SBC Supervisor District 1

Betsy Dirks

Mark Medina

SBC Supervisor District 2

Frank Barragan

Valerie Egland

John Freeman

Kollin Kosmicki

Wayne Norton

SBC Supervisor District 5

Jaime De La Cruz

Bea Gonzales

Measure K (commercial nodes on Highway 101)

Yes—Supervisor Anthony Botelho

No—PORC President Andy Hsia-Coron

Measure L ($30 million San Benito High School bond measure)

Yes—Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum

No campaign filed against

Measure M ($4.2 million San Juan-Aromas Unified School District bond measure)

Yes—Michelle Huntoon

No campaign filed against

The order of the candidates will be chosen by using an online randomizer.

Questions will not be released prior to the event.

BenitoLink and the Farm Bureau will not be taking a political position or making endorsements during the 2020 campaign season.