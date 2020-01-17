Primary Election Forum set for Jan. 30

BenitoLink and the San Benito County Farm Bureau will once again host a free, nonpartisan primary election forum on Thursday, Jan. 30 in the banquet room at Paine’s Restaurant in Hollister.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the forum starting at 6:30 p.m. Free appetizers will be provided.
The public is invited to send in questions. Please send them by email to Leslie David at lesliedavid@benitolink.com by Jan. 23. The event will be a panel format with candidates taking turns answering questions.
Election Forum Participants
SBC Supervisor District 1
Betsy Dirks
Mark Medina
SBC Supervisor District 2
Frank Barragan
Valerie Egland
John Freeman
Kollin Kosmicki
Wayne Norton
SBC Supervisor District 5
Jaime De La Cruz
Bea Gonzales
Measure K (commercial nodes on Highway 101)
Yes—Supervisor Anthony Botelho
No—PORC President Andy Hsia-Coron
Measure L ($30 million San Benito High School bond measure)
Yes—Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum
No campaign filed against
Measure M ($4.2 million San Juan-Aromas Unified School District bond measure)
Yes—Michelle Huntoon
No campaign filed against
The order of the candidates will be chosen by using an online randomizer.
Questions will not be released prior to the event.
BenitoLink and the Farm Bureau will not be taking a political position or making endorsements during the 2020 campaign season.