Information provided by San Benito County Elections Department

The San Benito County Elections Department has been temporarily relocated to 481 Fourth St. Hollister, CA 95023 including all Candidate Services. Candidates are strongly encouraged to make an appointment by emailing sbcvote@cosb.us or using our Scheduler.

The March 5, 2024, Primary Election Signature in-Lieu Filing Period began on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 8 a.m. and goes through Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The department asks that you make an appointment to obtain the Signature-in-Lieu petition, using our Scheduler at

https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/SanBenitoCountyElections@cosb.us/bookings/.

These appointments will be taking place at 481 Fourth St. Hollister, CA 95023 until further notice.

The offices up for election can be viewed here: https://www.sanbenitocounty-ca-

cre.gov/elections/candidates-campaigns/contests-up-for-election-presidential-primary

If you have any questions about voting or elections in San Benito County, please contact the Elections Department by email sbcvote@cosb.us.