Information provided by San Benito County Probation.



On October 30, 2023, the San Benito County Probation Department conducted an annual sex offender registration compliance sweep throughout the County of San Benito. Representatives from the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, Hollister Police Department, and the CDCR Division of Adult Parole Operations assisted during the operation.

Pursuant to California Penal Code section 290, specified sexual offenders are required to register in person with the law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction where they reside.

The registrants must also comply with several requirements such as updating their registration annually and expeditiously informing law enforcement when any changes to their residence or other pertinent information have occurred.

Failure by a sex offender registrant to keep law enforcement notified of an address change or registration information is a crime and can be punished as a felony or misdemeanor.

During the operation, law enforcement contacted registered sex offenders residing within San Benito County to ensure each offender is following state requirements. The operation had a total of 106 contacts, during which 99 registrants were determined to be in compliance and seven individuals were found to be non-compliant.

Both the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office and the Hollister Police Department are conducting continued investigations on the non-compliant registrants which may result in their arrest and/or new criminal charges. During the operation, our law enforcement partners along with the Probation Department’s Narcotics Detection K-9 Remy, conducted seven parole compliance searches.

The annual sex offender sweep is a collaborative effort to reduce violent sexual offenses in the county through proactive surveillance, arrest habitual sexual offenders out of compliance, and strictly enforce state registration requirements for those who fall under Penal Code section 290.