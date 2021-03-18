Public can still comment on draft environmental report for proposed landfill expansion

Deadline to submit comments is March 23.

A truck heads into the John Smith Road Landfill. Photo by Noe Magaña.

San Benito County is still accepting public comments on the draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed expansion of the John Smith Road Landfill. The deadline to submit comments is March 23.

The proposed project would expand the landfill by 388 acres and increase the landfill’s permitted tonnage limit from 1,000 to 2,300 tons per day.

The draft EIR is looking at potential impact areas including:

land use

traffic and transportation

air quality

greenhouse gases

noise

biological resources

cultural resources

hydrology and water quality

geology, soils and paleontology

hazards and hazardous materials

wildfire

aesthetics

public services, utilities and energy

agricultural resources

cumulative and growth inducing impacts

The final EIR will include responses to public comments. Next steps for the proposed project include a public hearing held by the San Benito County Planning Commission, as well as a public hearing and decision by the Board of Supervisors.

Public comments can be submitted to Stan Ketchum, principal planner with the San Benito County Resource Management Agency, by email at sketchum@cosb.us or mail to:

Stan Ketchum—SBC Resource Management Agency

2301 Technology Parkway, Hollister CA 95023