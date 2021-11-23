Public health officer provides COVID-19 update

Dr. George Gellert addresses vaccinations, boosters, home COVID-19 tests and provides holiday safety recommendations .

With the holiday season around the corner, San Benito County Public Health Officer Dr. George Gellert spoke with BenitoLink about the status of COVID-19 in the county.

In the first of a two-part video, Gellert provides an update on the status of COVID-19 in San Benito County, addresses vaccinations, boosters, home COVID-19 tests and provides holiday safety recommendations.

