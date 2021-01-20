Public Health Services seeking volunteers for COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics

Opportunities range from assisting with administering the vaccine, traffic control, screening forms, conducting temperature checks and restocking supplies.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

San Benito County Public Health Services is actively recruiting volunteers, both medical and non-medical, to assist in conducting multiple COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics in the county.

A recent release stated that volunteer opportunities range from assisting with administering the vaccine, traffic control, screening forms, conducting temperature checks and restocking supplies. Volunteers must be 18 years or older and qualified volunteers to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Spanish speaking volunteers are highly desirable.

To administer the COVID-19 vaccine, volunteers must have proper qualifications in the medical field such as:

Pharmacists and Pharmacy Interns/Students

Pharmacy technicians

Nursing School Students

Paramedics

Advanced EMTs

Medical and physician assistant students

RN, LPN, MA, and MD

Those interested in volunteering should go to https://signup.com/go/AUXHiKp to sign up and obtain a volunteer packet. Signing up does not commit individuals to do anything at this time.

For additional information on volunteer roles and responsibilities, contact Mike Hodges at MiHodges@cosb.us or call (831) 637-5367.