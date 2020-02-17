PUBLIC LETTER: Dr. Sharma moves services to San Benito Health Foundation

Previously operated as San Benito County EyeCare since 1989 in Hollister and 2002 in Los Banos.

Dear Patient,

The purpose of this letter is to let you know that I have decided to close my offices in Los Banos and Hollister; and that I will begin providing eye care services at San Benito Health Foundation, in Hollister. It has been an honor to operate as San Benito County EyeCare since 1989 in Hollister and 2002 in Los Banos. I thank you for allowing me to be your eye care provider over this time.

San Benito Health Foundation (SBHF) is our local federally qualified health center in San Benito County that provides a comprehensive spectrum of community-based primary and preventative health care services to County residents, including behavioral health, dental and ophthalmology services, at its facility located at 351 Felice Drive in Hollister.

At the Health Foundation you will receive the same level of professional care that I provided you in my private offices, including: optical, medical, laser and surgical eye care. SBHF has indicated its ability to accept new patients from Hollister and Los Banos, if you choose to come here. There are also other very qualified ophthalmologists in Hollister. Upon request, I would be happy to help you explore your provider options.

In order to ensure the ongoing security and privacy of your eye care records, as well as to assure a smooth transition for individuals who decide that SBHF will be their next provider, it has agreed to assume custody of your EyeCare health records. To facilitate the transfer of your records to SBHF or to another provider, I have included an authorization form. Forms will also be available at SBHF, and our website on an ongoing basis. (See PDF below)

If you choose to continue my services and make SBHF your next eye care provider, your record will be incorporated into their record system at your first appointment. If you opt instead to utilize another eye care provider other than SBHF, your records will be transferred to that provider upon completion of the required written authorization. Alternatively, you may personally retrieve a free paper copy of your records in person by contacting SBHF’s records department staff at (831)637-5306. I will continue to be available on a text/ message line (831)524-9844.

It is with regret that I have reached this decision, but look forward to being of service to the community as your ophthalmologist at the new facility. Hoping to see you there.

Thank you,

Dr. Nazhat Parveen Sharma, M.D.