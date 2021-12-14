PUBLIC LETTER: End of an era for Chamberlain’s Youth Services

Agency to cease operations of its STRTP program as of Dec. 31.

Dear community members, donors, and partners:

Chamberlain’s Youth Services has prided itself in being able to provide quality care to children and youth who have experienced trauma, abuse, and neglect for 56 years! Through the collective efforts of our employees and partnering counties, the ability to provide consistent therapeutic care around the clock as well as adapt to new challenges has been commendable. Due to legislative reforms and a labor market shortage, our Board of Directors have come to the difficult decision to cease the operations of our Short-term Residential Therapeutic [STRTP] program as of December 31st, 2021.

While the news has been difficult to process, we remain committed to ensuring that the holiday season is a memorable one for the remaining children in our care. As of today, we have a current census of four kids, all of which have transition plans set in place for them to return to family, foster homes, or lower level of placement.

We are proud of the impact that Chamberlain’s has had on our community as well as the youth and families who have benefited from the services and mission of the organization. Without the support of our community and partnering counties, the work could have never happened. We are beyond honored to have served as many kids and families as we have.

While this may be the end of an era for CYS, our board is diligently engaging in conversations with other agencies to continue the culture and continuity of services that we provide to children and families within our county. While details have not been finalized, we are excited to know that there are other non-profits committed to ensuring that the legacy of CYS remains and that the opportunity to cover more terrain within San Benito County and its residents is in the works. As a more finalized plan is determined as to what will become of our site, our Board of Directors will communicate those plans with the community who has supported the mission and children throughout the years.

On behalf of CYS and our Board of Directors, we can’t thank the community enough for seeing the value in our work and for supporting our organization in many ways. Your support allowed us to ensure that the kids served felt loved, wanted, & seen, which allowed for us to help them believe in and love themselves.

Brenda Jimenez,

Interim CEO