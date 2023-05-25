PUBLIC LETTER: Gavilan board president reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

Jeanie Wallace says removing it meant no disrespect anyone in the community or make a political statement.

Two months ago, as Board President, I made the decision to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from the agenda at our monthly Gavilan College Board of Trustees meetings. This decision was never intended to disrespect anyone in our community or make a political statement.

However, this decision diverts attention from all the excellent and vital work our students, faculty, staff, and administrators do.

Today [May 23], I am communicating that I will reinstate the Pledge on our monthly agenda. To our military personnel, veterans, and families, I want to assure you that I deeply appreciate your service. I have great respect for the flag of the United States, the Constitution, and what these both represent.

Please join me in moving forward as we focus on serving our students’ needs.

Thank you for understanding.

Jeanie Wallace

Board President

Gavilan Joint Community College District