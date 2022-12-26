PUBLIC LETTER: Thank you Supervisor Kosmicki

Aromas resident says Kosmicki's action as supervisors saved lives Christmas Eve.

Supervisor Kosmicki, by listening to his constituents and acting on their concerns, saved some lives last night. Concern had been raised about the small bridge on Carr Ave. Over the years, a large tree protected cars that ran wide from flying into the creek. The tree finally gave way, leaving no protection. Supervisor Kosmicki heard the worry and made sure an abutment was installed a few months ago.

Last night a car traveling too fast, lost control, hit the abutment hard, knocking it back but keeping the car from ending up in the creek. Although the car left many pieces behind, it didn’t stop. But the neighbors that all came out to help, fearing the worst, are thankful we didn’t have to deal with a tragedy. And the occupants of the car should know they are celebrating Christmas this year because Supervisor Kosmicki did his job.

Thank you Supervisor Kosmicki!

Drew McAlister

Carr Avenue Resident