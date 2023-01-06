PUBLIC LETTER: Thank you to the community for their donations and time

The Salvation Army says it distributed more than 2 toys per child, totaling over 2500 toys, on Dec. 23 in Hollister, San Juan Bautista and Tres Pinos.

On behalf of The Salvation Army Hollister, we want to thank all of you who donated your time to help us serve over 315 local families including over 1,000 children. We were able to distribute more than 2 toys per child and totaling over 2,500 toys on Distribution Day, December 23, 2022, serving Hollister, San Juan Bautista and Tres Pinos.

Each holiday season, we are blessed by the compassion and generosity of the community for their donations and support to help make this event a reality. The smiles on the faces of the children and parents who received food, gift cards, and toys provide the real thanks for the time invested in helping others. There is no way that we could manage an event of this magnitude without the incredible support of donors and volunteers like you.

This year we had quite a few new businesses join in the Angel Tree; Quake City, The Yoga Company, Spendwise, Golden Memorial Insurance Services, and McDonalds-Airline Hwy. Our continued supporters include; the Hollister Fire Departments, Mad Pursuit Brewing Co., Sunnyslope Community Water District, Windmill Market, Martha’s Kitchen, Community Foundation, as well as Kinnaman family.

We appreciate the compassion, dedication, and willingness to serve others.

“God is not unjust; he will not forget your work and the love you have shown him as you have helped his people and continue to help them.” Hebrews 6:10

Thanks again from The Salvation Army-Hollister (910 Buena Vista Rd.)