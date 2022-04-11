Public meetings for the week of April 11

County supervisors, Gavilan College and Board of Education scheduled to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of April 11.

April 11- San Benito Health Care District (Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital) at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 12- San Benito County Board of Supervisors at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

April 12- Gavilan Joint Community College District at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 13- Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments (AMBAG) at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 14- San Benito Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 14- San Benito County Board of Education at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 14- San Benito County Community Action Board at 5:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]