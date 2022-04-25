Public meetings for the week of April 25

Hollister, San Benito County and school districts among agencies to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of April 25.

April 25- Aromas-San Juan Unified School District at 5:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 25- Fish and Game Advisory Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 25- Hollister City Council at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 26- San Benito County Board of Supervisors at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

April 26- Hollister School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 26- Hollister Parks and Recreation Commission at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 26- Aromas Water District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 26- San Benito High School District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 27- San Benito County Water District at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 27- San Benito County Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 27- Hollister Airport Advisory Commission at 6 p.m. Agenda not posted online as of April 25.

April 28- Pacheco Pass Water District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 28- Hollister Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Agenda not posted as of April 25. Agendas are posted here .

April 28- Strada Verde Innovation Park at 6 p.m. Information here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]