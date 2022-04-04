Public meetings for the week of April 4

Over 10 agencies to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of April 4.

April 4- Community Corrections Partnership Executive Committee at 10:30 a.m. Full agenda here .

April 4- Hollister City Council at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 4- Veterans Memorial Park Commission at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 5- San Juan Bautista Historical Resource Board at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 6- Emergency Medical Care Committee at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

April 6- Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments at 5 p.m. Full agenda here.

April 6- San Juan Bautista Economic Development Citizens Advisory Committee at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 6- Southside School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 7- Council of San Benito County Governments Technical Advisory Committee at 2 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 7- Water Resource Association of San Benito County at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 7- Intergovernmental Committee at 4:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

April 7- North County Joint Unified School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

