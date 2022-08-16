Public meetings for the week of Aug. 15

San Benito County, city agencies and school districts among agencies to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of August 15.

August 15- Pacheco Pass Water District Special Meeting at 1:30 p.m. Full agenda accessible as a word document on their website .

August 15- Hollister City Council at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

August 16- Board of Supervisors Special Meeting at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

August 16- Sunnyslope County Water District at 5:15 p.m. Full agenda here .

August 16- Tres Pinos Water District at 5:30 p.m. Agenda not available as of August 15.

August 16- San Juan Bautista City Council at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

August 17- San Juan Aromas School District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

August 17- City of San Juan Bautista Economic Development Citizens Advisory Committee at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

August 17- San Benito County Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

August 18- Fire Protection Advisory Committee at 9 a.m. Agenda available outside City Hall.

August 18- Council of Governments Board at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

August 18- Hollister Youth Committee at 6 p.m. Agenda not available as of August 15.

August 18- North County Joint Union School District at 6 p.m. Agenda not available as of August 15.

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected].