Public meetings for the week of Aug. 29

Five public agencies scheduled to met this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Aug. 29.

Aug. 29- Gavilan College Board of Trustees at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Aug. 30- Parks and Recreation Commission at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

Aug. 31- Board of Directors of San Benito County Water District at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

Sept. 1- Child Abuse Prevention Council of San Benito County at 1:30 p.m. Agenda not available as of Aug. 29.

Sept. 1- San Benito County Intergovernmental Committee at 4:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected].