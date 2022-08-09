Public meetings for the week of Aug. 8

Eleven public meetings scheduled to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of August 8.

Aug. 8- Juvenile Justice at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

Aug. 8- Veterans Memorial Commission Special Meeting at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

Aug. 9- San Benito County Board of Supervisors at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

Aug. 9- Workforce Development at 5:30 p.m. Agenda not available as of August 8.

Aug. 9- Art and Cultural Commission at 6 p.m. Agenda posted outside Hollister City Hall. Public participation link here .

Aug. 9- Gavilan Board of Trustees at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

Aug. 9- San Benito High School District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

Aug. 10- Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Aug. 10- San Benito County Parks and Recreation Commission at 5:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

Aug. 11- LAFCO at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

Aug. 11- San Benito County Board of Education at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected].