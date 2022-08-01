Public meetings for the week of August 1

Eight public meetings scheduled this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Aug. 1.

Aug. 1- Community Corrections Partnership at 10:30 a.m. Agenda not posted as of July 29.

Aug. 1- Housing Advisory Committee at 11 a.m. Full agenda here .

Aug. 1- Hollister City Council at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

Aug. 2- San Juan Bautista Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Aug. 3- Southside School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Aug. 4- Childhood Abuse Prevention Council. Agenda not posted as of July 29.

Aug. 4- Water Resources Association of San Benito County at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

Aug. 4- Intergovernmental Committee at 4:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

