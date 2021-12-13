Public meetings for the week of Dec. 13

More than 10 education, government and planning agencies to meet.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Dec. 13.

Dec. 13- Hollister City Council at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 14- San Benito County Board of Supervisors at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 14- San Benito County Workforce Development Board at 3 p.m. Agenda not posted as of Dec. 13. Agendas can be found here .

Dec. 14- Hollister School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 14- San Juan Bautista City Council at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 14- San Benito High School District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 14- Gavilan Joint Community College District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 15- Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council at 9:30 a.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 15- San Benito County Water District at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 15- San Benito County Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 15- Aromas-San Juan Unified School District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 16- San Benito County Integrated Waste Management Regional Agency Local Task Force at 10 a.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 16- Council of San Benito County Governments at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 16- North County Joint Unified School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]