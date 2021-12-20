Public meetings for the week of Dec. 20

Five education, government and water agencies to meet.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Dec. 20.

Dec. 20- Hollister City Council at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 20- Gavilan Joint Community College District at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 21- Sunnyslope Water District at 5:15 p.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 21- San Juan Bautista City Council at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 21- Aromas Water District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]