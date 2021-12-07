Public meetings for the week of Dec. 6

Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments, San Benito County Office of Education and Hollister City Council to meet.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Dec. 6.

Dec. 6- Hollister City Council at 6 p.m. Full agenda here . Video here .

Dec. 6- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital at 6 p.m. Full agenda here . Meetings are not recorded.

Dec. 7- San Juan Bautista Historic Resource Board/ Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 8- Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 9- San Benito County Office of Education at 4 p.m. Agenda was not posted as of Dec. 7. Agendas can be found here .

Dec. 9- North County Joint Union School District at 6 p.m.Agenda was not posted as of Dec. 7. Agendas can be found here .

Dec. 11- Hollister City Council special meeting at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 11- San Benito County Parks and Recreation Commission at 10 a.m. Full agenda here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]