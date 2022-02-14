Public meetings for the week of Feb. 14

Seven agencies scheduled to meet.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Feb. 14.

Feb. 14- San Benito Healthcare District (Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital) at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 15- Sunnyslope Water District at 5:15 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 15- Tres Pinos Water District at 5:30 p.m. Full agenda attached as PDF below.

Feb. 15- San Juan Bautista City Council at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 16- San Benito County Facilities Committee at 2 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 16- San Benito County Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 16- San Juan Bautista Economic Development Citizens Advisory Committee at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 17- Council of San Benito County Governments at 4 p.m. Agenda not posted as of Feb. 14. Agenda can be found here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]