Public meetings for the week of Feb. 21

County supervisors, Hollister City Council and two school districts among agencies scheduled to meet.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Feb. 21.

Feb. 22- San Benito County Board of Supervisors at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 22- Hollister School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 22- Hollister City Council at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 22- Aromas Water District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 22- San Benito County High School District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 23- San Benito County Water District at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 23- Hollister Airport Advisory Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 24- Behavioral Health Advisory Board at 12 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 24- Hollister Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Agenda was not posted as of Feb. 21. Agendas can be found here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]