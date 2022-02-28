Public meetings for the week of Feb. 28

Seven public agencies set to meet.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Feb. 28.

March 1- San Juan Bautista Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 2- Integrated Waste Management Task Force at 2 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 2- San Benito County Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 2- Southside School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 3- San Benito County Behavioral Health Board at 10 a.m. Full agenda here .

March 3- Intergovernmental Committee at 4:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 3- Hollister School District at 6:30 p.m. Agenda has not been posted as of Feb. 28. Agendas can be found here.

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]