Public meetings for the week of Feb. 7

Items to be discussed include redistricting, sphere of influence and taxes.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Feb. 7.

Feb. 7- Hollister City Council at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 8- San Benito County Board of Supervisors at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 8- San Juan Bautista Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 8- San Benito High School District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 8- Hollister Art and Culture Commission at 6 p.m. Agenda not posted online as of Feb. 7.

Feb. 8- Gavilan Joint Community College District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 9- San Benito County Conservation Plan Public Advisory Committee at 4 p.m. No agenda was provided online as of Feb. 7.

Feb. 9- Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 9- Aromas San Juan Unified School District at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 10- San Benito County Land Formation Commission at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 10- San Benito County Board of Education at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

Feb. 10- North County Joint Unified School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]