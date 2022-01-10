Public meetings for the week of Jan. 10

Seven public agencies set to meet.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Jan. 10.

Jan. 11- Gavilan College Board of Trustees 7 p.m. Full agenda here.

Jan. 11- San Benito High School 7 p.m. Full agenda here.

Jan. 12- Landfill Committee 11 a.m. Full agenda here.

Jan. 12- SBC Governance Committee 5 p.m. Full agenda here.

Jan. 12- Special Planning Committee meeting 6 p.m. Zoning Code update. No agenda posted on website.

Jan. 12- Aromas/San Juan Unified School District 6 p.m. Full agenda here.

Jan. 13- North County Joint School District 6 p.m. Full agenda here.

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]