Public meetings for the week of Jan. 17

Government and transportation agencies to meet.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Jan. 17.

Jan. 18- Sunnyslope Water District at 5:15 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 18- San Juan Bautista City Council at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 18- Hollister City Council at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 19- San Juan Bautista Economic Development Citizens Advisory Committee at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 19- San Benito County Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 20- San Benito County Behavioral Health Board at 12 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 20- Council of San Benito County Governments at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 22- Hollister City Council at 9 a.m. Agenda was not posted as of Jan. 17. Agendas are posted here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]