Public meetings for the week of Jan. 24

Over a dozen public agencies to meet.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Jan. 24.

Jan. 24- Fish and Game Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 24- San Benito Health Care District (Hazel Hawkins) at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 25- San Benito County Board of Supervisors at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 25- Aromas Water District at 5:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 25- Pacheco Pass Water District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 25- Hollister School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 25- Hollister Parks and Recreation Commission at 6:30 p.m. Agenda was not posted online as of Jan. 24. Agendas are posted here .

Jan. 25- San Benito High School at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 26- San Benito County Water District at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 26- Hollister Airport Advisory Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 26- Southside School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 27- Oversight Board of the successor agency to the city of Hollister Redevelopment Agency at 3 p.m. Full agenda here .

Jan. 27- Hollister Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]